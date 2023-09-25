MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Morristown PTO and Student Council will host a classic car show on Saturday, September 30 at the Morristown Central School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be a $10 entry fee per classic car and prizes will be handed out. There will be craft vendors, food, a car wash, bounce house and a canned food drive. There will also be an apple pie eating contest as well.

Registration starts for the event at 9 a.m. and the cars line up at 10 a.m. Music by Joe Battles will be from noon until 3 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Sarah at (315) 404-2631 or Bobbi Jo at (315) 854-3146.