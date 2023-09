NEW BREMEN, N.Y (WWTI) – There will be a Harvest Festival and Craft Fair on Saturday, September 30 at the New Bremen Firehouse on 8154 NY-812 in Lowville.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. with free admission. There will be many vendors, crafters, food, kid activities and more. A bounce house will also be provided with weather permitting.

A This and That sale along with a 50-50 raffle will also be held. The proceeds will benefit the New Bremen Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.