Rummage and Bake Sale

St. Cecilia’s Church

17 Grove Street, Adams, NY

Thursday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (bring your own bag)

Friday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (bring your own bag)

Saturday, October 2 from 9 a.m. to Noon (Bag Sale, bags will be provided)

Donations accepted Monday, September 27 and Tuesday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and Wednesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Computers, printers, TVs and mattresses not accepted.