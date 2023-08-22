REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Redwood Volunteer Fire Department will host its 65th annual firemen’s field days from Thursday, September 7 through Saturday, September 9.

There will be a number of events like live music, a chicken barbecue, auction, parades and more. Midway rides and games all three nights provided by Ontario Amusements Inc.

Here is a schedule of events for the field days:

Thursday, September 7 (open 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

6 p.m. – SDT band (Americana/folk/bluegrass music)

7 p.m. – Auction

Friday, September 8 (open 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

4:30 p.m. – Chicken BBQ

8:30 p.m. – Bad Husband’s Club (band)

Saturday, September 9 (open noon to 11:59 p.m.)

Noon: Kiddie Parade (dress up in your favorite costume to win prizes, bicycles, books and lunch)

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Unlimited rides for $20 (by Ontario Amusements)

7 p.m. – Grand Parade

7:45 p.m. (approx.) – Performance by 10th Mountain Division Band

8:30 p.m. – Mothercover (band)

Anyone wishing to march or enter a float in the Redwood Field Days Parade on September 9, email us at susanhfelicia@gmail.com