The Rensselaer Falls Fall Festival will be Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at Pioneer Park & Rensselaer Street in Rensselaer Falls.

The event will have family fun, live music, vendors, concession food, and fireworks. The BackWater Duo is slated to perform on September 8th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. During the show, The BackWater Duo will be handing out FREE BackWater Goodie Bags to all children, while supplies last.

Festivities for this two day event include the following;

Friday, September 8th

The BackWater Duo, 4 p.m. -6 p.m.

Brian Hammond, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Another Fine Mess, 7 p.m. -9 p.m.

Common Revolution Band, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Other activities for Friday:

Merchant, Craft, and Food Vendors, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Texas Horseshoe Tournaments (Register @ 5 p.m.), 6 p.m.; and Bounce Houses, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 9th

Jaynie Trudell, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nick Rycroft, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

TBA, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Double Axel, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hot Kogan, 9:20 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Other activities for Saturday:

Bounce Houses, Kids Games, Fall Festival Merchandise Sale, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.: Craft, Merchant & Food Vendors;

Big Wheel Races (Playground) at 3 p.m.; Corn-hole TOURNAMENTS (Pioneer Park) at 3 p.m.; CakeWalk (Rensselaer Street, @ the Main Stage) at 3:30 p.m., and Fireworks at 9 p.m.

There will also be popcorn, funnel cakes, Funnel snow cones, nachos, and baked goods all day. Games include the Giant Chance auction, Raffles, 50/50’s, Lotto Boards.