Lionel Trains introduced the first electric train toy in 1901, and it continues to be one of the leading manufacturers of model trains to this day.

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 36th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena on 615 East Line Road in Clayton on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

The event is sponsored by the Watertown Area Model Railroad Club. Admission is $7 with children under free allowed to enter for free. The show will be 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dealers will be buying and selling new and used train items. There will be many different scales of operating layouts.

Refreshments will be available to benefit to local Boy Scouts. Door prize giveaways will take place every hour. For more information, contact Tom at 315-489-1856.