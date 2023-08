WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 14th annual Run for Recovery will be Saturday, September 9 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The cost for the run is $25 for pre-registration and $30 on the day of the race. Teams are welcome, but six are the maximum number on a team. Anyone that registers before Friday, September 1 will get a gift bag and a free T-shirt.

For more information, call Anthony Matthews at 315-782-8440 extension 223. To register, click on the link here.