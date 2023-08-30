WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Media Shriners Down Hill Duck Derby will be coming to the Dry Hill Ski Resort on Saturday, September 9.

The duck race will be part of a day of fun and other activities, including music and food at the ski resort. Ducks can be adopted for $5 per a single duck or $20 for a flock of five. First place will get $1,000 and second prize is $750. The holder of the last-place duck will get $500.

Every duck adopted supports programs providing transportation & lodging for families with children receiving treatment at the Shriner’s facilities.

For more information, visit the Duck Race Black River’s website by clicking this link.