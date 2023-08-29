LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Railway Historical Society of Northern New York will host its Fall Rail Ride on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Come ride the rails on the historic Lowville Beaver River railroad. The cost of the ride is $10 per family and $5 per individual with free depot tour.

Zehr’s chicken barbecue will be the depot and helps benefits the museum located at 9781 State Route 812 in Croghan.

The rides will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in half-hour blocks and is first come first served. The trolley will also be on site as well.