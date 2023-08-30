SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Historical Society presents the sixth annual Porch Music Fest from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.

The event is free and music will be played on the porches of West Main Street and surrounding neighborhoods .Porch music festivals started nationwide about fifteen years ago as a means for communities to showcase area musicians by providing porches as stages.

The Sackets Harbor Porch Music fest is the largest porch fest in the area, and this year features a diverse line-up of 18 bands performing on 14 porches throughout Sackets Harbor’s historic center to create and celebrate a sense of community through music.

Anyone coming is asked to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit the historical society website at shhistoricalsociety.org. You can also contact the society via email or phone at: shhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, or 315-778-0156.