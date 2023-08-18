CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Veterans Suicide Awareness Walk will be Saturday, September 9 at the Carthage Farmers Market on Riverside Drive.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. the cost is $1 to participate. The walk will start at 10 a.m. and last for 22 minutes. The 22-minute walk symbolizes the number of veterans lost to suicide each day.

The event is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Dionne-Rumble Post auxiliary post 7227, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition.