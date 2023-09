WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown American Legion Post 61 will host its Patriot Day ceremony to remember the victims of 9/11 on Saturday, September 9.

The gathering for the ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the legion post on 138 Sterling Street in Watertown. The public is invited to attend the remembrance.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. There will be a static display as well.