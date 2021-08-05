September 11 – September 12: Thousand Islands Train Fair

WWTI - InformNNY.com
by: Jonathon Wheeler
What: Thousand Islands Train Fair
Where: Cerow Arena in Clayton.
When: September 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and September 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Details: Admission cost $7, children under 12 free.