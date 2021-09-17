September 18: Basket Weaving Class in Waddington

The Gallery at Lake St. Lawrence Arts presents our first Basket Weaving class on Sat. September 18, 2021 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Cost is $100 and includes materials, tools for use in class and the registration fee. It will be held at the Old Town Hall, corner of St. Rt. 37 and Main St., Waddington, NY.

There is a choice of “Serenity” or “Seasonal Bowl” baskets. “Serenity” was designed for new cotton cord weavers using cotton cord in a simple repeat pattern. “Seasonal Bowl” has a little more pattern and is woven with cotton cord and has a seasonal ribbon accent. Linda will show the techniques used so you can weave more at home. A variety of kits will be available for additional purchase. Register early at www.lakestlawrencearts.com, email lakesaintlawrencearts@gmail.com, or call 315-308-4410. Don’t miss this one!