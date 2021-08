The 63rd Annual Redwood Firemen’s Field Days will be September 9-11 with carnival rides, games, music and more.

Thursday, September 9:

Live Bluegrass Music at 7pm

Friday, September 10:

Chicken BBQ at 4:30pm

Band: Fred and the Eds from 7-11pm

Saturday, September 11:

Children’s Costume Parade at noon

Petting Zoo at 1pm

Carnival at 1pm, unlimited ride bracelets until 5pm

Big Parade at 7pm with a First Responders theme

Band: Minus Mike from 8:30pm – 12:30am