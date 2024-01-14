SLC Arts Accessible Arts program provides opportunities for music and arts exploration for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Music and arts wellness programs have a track record of success in building communication skills, increasing confidence and improving overall well-being among participants.

Accessible Arts Class Schedule

Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Virtual Crafts Class;

Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Music and Art Class at Potsdam United Methodist Church;

Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Virtual Music Class; and

Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Music and Art Class at Potsdam Town Offices.

You can visit the SLC Arts website and you can learn more and register for the program by emailing Tracy Wanamaker at specialarts@slcartscouncil.org.