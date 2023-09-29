ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The South Jefferson Lions Club on 33 East Chruch Street in Adams will host a rummage and bake sale from Thursday, October 19 through Saturday, October 21.

The sale will run 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both Thursday, October 19 and Friday, October 20 and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 21. Buyers asked to bring their own bags for the first two days of the sale, but bags will be provided on the final day.

Donations will be accepted October 16 through 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Lions Club recommends that no televisions, computers, printers, car parts, electrical fixtures or mattress are to be donated. For more information, call 315-232-2665 and leave a message.