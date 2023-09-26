ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Cecilia’s on 17 Grove Street in Adams will host a rummage and bake slate in the first week of October.

The sale will run 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 5; 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, October 4 and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 7. Buyers asked to bring their own bags for the first two days of the sale, but bags will be provided on the final day.

Donations will be accepted October 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

St. Cecilia’s asks that no televisions, electric monitors and fixtures, car parts or mattress are to be donated. For more information, call 315-232-2665 and leave a message.