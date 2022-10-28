St. Lawrence County Historical Association is having a pie sale.

Homemade blueberry and apple pies can be ordered for $15. Both fruit are grown locally. Pies can be delivered frozen or ready to eat.

Pies can be ordered in person or by calling 315-386-8133. All pies must be ordered by Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. Pies will be ready for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence County Historical Association.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association is open to the public and free to tour Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.