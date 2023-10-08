Flower Memorial Library’s Drop Your Drawers campaign is going on through the month of October.

Drop off packages of new underwear for children — sizes 4-16 — or packages of diapers from October 1 to 31, at the circulation desk on the main floor. Donations will replenish Watertown Elementary Schools’ supplies of emergency underwear and provide diapers for the Healthy Families program of the North Country Prenatal / Perinatal Council to distribute.

Due to accidents at school or issues at home schools hand out clean underwear to children who need them.

This is the library’s third year they will participate in the Drop Your Drawers Campaign, their goal is to receive 500 pairs of underwear or diaper packages. Underwear will be distributed evenly to elementary schools throughout Watertown.

More information about the campaign is available by calling the library at 315-785-7714.