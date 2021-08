“Women in Transition” will be featured at The Gallery at Lake St. Lawrence Arts, 10 Main Street, Waddington from August 8 – September 19, 2021.

Two award winning artists, Sharon Carey and Marie Engels, exhibit their acrylics, collage, and abstract art. This is a transition for them from pastels, photos and acrylic paintings, often on sap buckets, to a focus on artistic expression.

For more information about these artists, visit www.lakestlawrencearts.com.