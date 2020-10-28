Character Counts Award: Claire Ward, junior member of Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service

(WWTI) – This month’s Character Counts Award winner is Claire Ward, a junior member of the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service.

Claire is currently enrolled in an EMT class.

Pamela Jones, TIERS Outreach Coordinator, said the course Claire is taking is teaching her to be an entry level EMS provider. Claire is able to work on the ambulance, assisting during the transportation of patients to the hospital.

Claire’s mother, Wendi Ward, said Claire has always known she wanted to do something to help people.

Claire said she doesn’t think of her time at TIERS as a job, but more like something she can do to help people.

