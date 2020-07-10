Character Counts: Brianna Berry’s cuddle cushions provide comfort during these troubling times

(WWTI) – Brianna Berry is a local 11 year old and this month’s Character Counts Award winner.

COVID-19 is keeping people socially distanced and away from their loved ones. During these troubling times, Brianna wanted to provide people with a little extra comfort.

Brianna decided to create cuddle cushions for her family members. She soon realized how popular they were and decided to sell them on Facebook. Brianna started by taking fabric and stuffing it with cotton balls, creating a soft and squishy cushion.

According to Brianna’s mom, Nicole Berry, these cuddle cushions are a way for Brianna to do what she loves—making people feel close, even when we are physically far apart.

If you know a youth going above and beyond in the community, click here to nominate them for the Character Counts Award.

