Character Counts: Julian St. Croix spends time in quarantine making PPE for local healthcare workers

(WWTI) – Julian St. Croix is a local ninth grader and this month’s Character Counts Award winner.

Julian has been in quarantine due to dysautonomia, a disorder of autonomic nervous system function.

While in quarantine, Julian has been focused on making personal protective equipment for local healthcare workers, along with ear savers for the masks.

Julian said he is able to complete a new piece of personal protective equipment every 28 minutes.

Amy St. Croix, Julian’s mom, said he is “the kid every parent wants.” She describes Julian as kind, courteous and always thinking of others. “He actually makes us better people every day,” she said.

As a Character Counts Award recipient, Julian received a free year-long membership to the Y with his award.

If you know a youth going above and beyond in the community, click here to nominate them for the Character Counts Award.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.