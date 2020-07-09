Character Counts: Nevaeh Kelsey surprises people with personalized baskets on their birthday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Nevaeh Kelsey is a local sixth grader and this month’s Character Counts Award winner.

During this pandemic Nevaeh was thinking about all of the people who were stuck inside on their birthday, but she wasn’t going to let them sit at home without a reason to smile!

Nevaeh decided to create personalized baskets for those who were celebrating their birthday during the pandemic. She surprises the recipient by leaving the basket on their porch or driveway. Nevaeh said that she just wanted to “bring excitement to their birthdays and make them happy.”

Leon Kelsey, Nevaehs little brother, said he is “proud of her because she is doing the right thing and being very kind while doing it.”

If you know a youth going above and beyond in the community, click here to nominate them for the Character Counts Award.

