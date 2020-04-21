Character Counts: North Country 6th grader goes extra mile for health care workers on front line of pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Adriana Arthur, a 6th grader in Watertown, is going the extra mile during the COVID-19 epidemic to support those on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

Adriana has been making goodie bags for health care workers at North Country hospitals. The bags include snacks, like chocolate, candy, crackers, fruit snacks and more. They may be a small gesture, but they mean a lot to those receiving them.

Adriana said she just wants to make people happy and give back to the health care workers who are going through so much and helping everyone else during this difficult time.

Her parents are cautious while dropping off the goodie bags at local hospitals, but Adriana giggled and said her biggest concern has really been paper cuts.

She may be young, but her parents said she is aware of what’s happening in the world around her and she wants to help.

Adriana is an exceptional youth making a difference in the community. She won the Character Counts Award from ABC50 and YMCA, along with a free year-long membership to the Y!

If you know a youth going above and beyond in the community, click here to nominate them for the Character Counts Award.

