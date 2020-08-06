Character Counts: The Norris sisters of Fort Drum receive highest Girl Scouts honor for saving their mother’s life

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Norris sisters have received the Girl Scouts Medal of Honor for saving their mothers life. This is the highest Girl Scouts honor that one can receive.

The sisters worked together to help their mother when she was suffering from a miscarriage. The girls were able to stay calm in an unimaginable situation. They give credit to their girl scouts training for helping them navigate such a difficult event.

“The girls were showing their highest level of courage and character in a situation that is a crisis and an emergency,” said Julie Dale the CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.

If you know a youth going above and beyond in the community, click here to nominate them for the Character Counts Award.

