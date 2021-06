COVID-19 Local Business Directory

Check out the list of businesses operating during the coronavirus epidemic below!

Automotive

Service Plus Automotive

27721 State Route 283, Watertown | 315-773-3400

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm

Crossman Towing

164 Main St, Watertown | 315-777-3476

Hours: Operating daily 24/7

Services: Towing, Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Lockout Service

Watertown Spring & Alignment

445 Coffeen St, Watertown | 315-788-6831

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm

Whitesboro Plow Shop

18230 US Rt 11, Watertown | 315-755-6800

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8am-5pm

Food Service & Bars

1025 Ruyi Japanese Steakhouse

1025 Arsenal Street, Watertown | 315-405-4501

Hours: Tue-Thu: 11am-pm | Fri & Sat: 11am-10pm | Sun: 11am-9pm

Services: Delivery, Pick-up, Uber Eats, Door Dash

Art’s Jug

820 Huntington St, Watertown | 315-782-9764

Hours: Tue-Sun: 11am-8pm

Services: Delivery, Pick-up, Uber Eats

Blue Heron Restaurant

12050 NYS Rt 12E, Chaumont | 315-778-6029

Hours: Thu-Sun: Noon-7pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

Boots Brewing Company

89 Public Square, Watertown | 315-405-8395

Hours: Wed-Sat: 4-6pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

Buster’s Restaurant

1130 Patterson St, Ogdensburg | 315-393-3545

Hours: Wed & Thu: 4pm-8pm | Fri-Sun: 11am-8pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up, Gift Card available

Cam’s Pizzera

25 Public Square, Watertown | 315-779-8900

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11am-9pm | Sun: Noon-9pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up, Grub Hub

Coal Docks Restaurant

592 E Broadway St, Cape Vincent | 315-501-4079

Hours: Fri & Sat: Noon-7pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Corner Deli

828 Morris St, Ogdensburg | 315-393-2271

Hours: Sun-Thu: 10:30am-9:30pm | Fri & Sat: 10:30am-10:30pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Cup of Joy Cafe

288 East Broadway, Cape Vincent | 315-501-4074

Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-2pm

Services: Delivery. Curbside, Pick-up

Downtown Local Lounge

137 Franklin St, Watertown | 315-777-8291

Hours: Mon-Sat: 3pm-8pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

Gary’s Restaurant

5424 Shady Ave, Lowville | 315-376-6612

Hours: Mon-Fri: 10am-7pm

Services: Curbside. Pick-up

The Kitchen at The Captain Visger House

2 Church St, Alex Bay | 315-681-3422

Hours: Tue-Sun: 11am-7pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up, Gift Cards available

Lucky Star Ranch

Chaumont | 315-783-3198

Services: Curbside, Pick-up bulk meat at St. Lawrence Spirits Chateau 1-4pm

Lyric Coffee House

246 James Street, Clayton | 315-686-4700

Hours: Mon-Sat: 7:30am-4pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

Mosley Manor’s Hemp Apothecary

7621 Oswego Rd, Liverpool | 315-409-4024

Hours: Contact on FB for delivery or pick-up

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up, Gift Cards available

NOLA’s General Store

Canton | 315-854-8075

Hours: 9am-7pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

PieZano’s Pizza

1322 Washington St, Watertown | 315-608-3778

Hours: Mon-Sat: 11am-8pm

Services: Delivery, Grub Hub

Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill

3927 State Hwy 56, South Colton | 315-274-0351

Hours: Mon-Thu: 3pm-10pm | Fri & Sat: Noon-2am | Sun: 7am-8pm

Services: Curbside

Saint Lawrence Spirits

Clayton | 315-285-5224

Services: Curbside, Spirits Delivery Mon-Sun

Saint Lawrence Spirits Chateau

Clayton | 315-285-5224

Services: Online gift certificates available

Sliders Foodmart

9741 Main St, Croghan | 315-346-6393

81 St HWY, Harrisville | 315-543-7618

6215 #4 Rd, Lowville | 315-376-8013

Hours: 5am-8pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-Up

Texas Roadhouse

20790 NY State Rt 3, Watertown | 315-785-1946

Hours: Mon-Fri: 3-8pm | Sat & Sun: noon-8pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up, Gift Cards Available

Time Warp Tavern & Restaurant

302 State St, Watertown | 315-775-7459

Hours: Tue-Sun

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Village Diner

22 Depot St, Potsdam | 315-265-8624

Hours: Tue-Sat: 11am-6pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Health & Wellness

Fidelis Care

101 E Main St, Gouverneur | 315-701-7225

Hours: Team members available via phone Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm

Planned Parenthood of NNY

160 Stone Street, Watertown | 800-230-7526

Hours: Open daily, hours differ by location

Seaway Valley Prevention Council

206 Ford Street, Suite 301, Ogdensburg | 315-713-4861

Hours: Meet us on Facebook & Zoom between 8am-4pm

Seniors Helping Seniors

156 Chestnut Street, Watertown | 315-405-4950

Hours: Mon-Sun: 8:30am-5pm

Heating & Energy

AmeriGas

20534 NYS Rt 11, LaFargeville | 315-658-2240

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

Insurance

Carter Young Agency – Allstate

Outer Washington Street, Watertown | 315-788-9000

Hours: Mon-Fri: 9am-5pm by phone or email only

Grimsley Agency

22178 Us Rt 11, Watertown | 315-782-8277

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm

The Vecchio Insurance Agency, Inc.

1623 State St, Watertown | 315-785-9151

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm | Sat: 9am-noon

Outdoor/Lawn & Garden

Five Corners Greenhouse

Five Corners Rd, Calcium | 315-783-5600

Hours: Opening May 1 | 9am-5pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up

Zehr’s Flowers & Landscaping

8484 Vanamber Rd, Castorland | 315-376-3086

Hours: by appointment only, spring grand opening on April 27

Real Estate

Lacy Realty

176 West Main St, Gouverneur | 315-287-4194

Hours: Virtual Office

Retail

An Eclectic Boutique

301 State St, Carthage | 808-256-7920

Hours: Online & open for curbside, pick-up or shipping

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up, Shipping, Gift Cards available

Aubrey’s French Towne Market

342 East Broadway, Cape Vincent | 315-654-2381

Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-6pm | Sun: 9am-5pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Bottle Caps Beverage Center

952 Arsenal St, Watertown | 315-681-4053

Hours: Mon-Thu: 10am-8pm | Fri & Sat: 10am-9pm | Sun: 11am-6pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Dowtown Julie Brown -Marketplace

40 Public Square, Watertown | 315-221-4225

Hours: Tue-Sat: 10am-2pm

Services: Curbside, Pick-up, Gift Cards Available

FedEx Ground

22530 Fisher Rd, Watertown | 315-779-7712

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Makes Cents Redemption

904 Leray St, Watertown | 32320 State Rt 12, Depauville | 315-794-3708

Hours: Mon-Sat: 9am-5pm in Watertown | Mon-Sat: 10am-5pm in Depauville

McQuade & Bannigan

22696 Murrock Circle, Watertown | 315-788-2612

Hours: Mon-Fri: 7am-4pm

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

The NNY Vinyl Guy

180 Judson Rd, Canton | 315-775-3901

Hours: 8am-8pm Daily

Services: Delivery, Curbside, Pick-up

Nortz & Virkler, Inc.

7468 South State St, Lowville | 315-376-6594

Hours: 8am-4:30pm

Services: Delivery, Pick-up

Rt. 68 Sales & Service (ATV & Bike Services)

241 Sanderson Rd, Heuvelton | 315-344-7330

Hours: Mon-Fri: 8:30am-noon, 1pm-5:30pm | Sat: 9am-noon

Services: Pick-up

The Scrub Hub

19033 US Rt 11 | 315-785-5500

Hours: Mon-Fri: 10am-7pm | Sat: 10am-4pm | Sun: 11am-3pm

Sears Hometown Store

Market St, Potsdam | 315-268-0909

Hours: Mon-Sun

Services: Delivery, Pick-up

