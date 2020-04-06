Critter Class at Old McDonald’s Farm: All about alpacas and their wool

(WWTI) – Julia Robbins at Old McDonald’s Farm told ABC50’s Alex Hazard all about alpacas and their wool in this segment of Critter Class.

Alex met Cilantro the Alpaca, and learned a few fun facts while at the farm. Julia said that alpaca wool is warmer than cotton for cool and damp climates, like in Northern NY. That makes NNY a great place to live for them.

She also said that alpaca wool is soft and luxurious, making it great for clothing and blankets. It’s also hypoallergenic, so almost anyone can wear it.

Learn more in the video above and click here for more great segments of Critter Class.

