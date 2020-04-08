Critter Class at Old McDonald’s Farm: Did you know rabbits and deer have a lot in common?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Alex met up with Julia Robbins and Cinnabunny the Rabbit at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor to learn some fun facts about rabbits.

It turns out that rabbits and deer actually have a lot in common. Julia explained to Alex that female rabbits are called does and male rabbits are called bucks, just like female and male deer.

Julia also told Alex that rabbits and deer are both native to North America and both are herbivores, meaning they only eat plants.

Learn more in the video above and check out more episodes of Critter Class here.

