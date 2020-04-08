Critter Class: Did you know that goats know their name when they’re called?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Julia Robbins of Old McDonald’s Farm showed ABC50’s Alex Hazard around the farm and introduced him to Oreo the Goat while telling Alex fun facts about goats.
Julia said goats know their name when they’re called. Goats are called “kids” when they’re babies and each kid has a unique call for its mother so their mother can find them in the herd
Learn more in the video above and check out more episodes of Critter Class here.
