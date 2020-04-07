Critter Class: Fun facts about Labrador retrievers and Teddy the Hungry Farm Dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Teddy the Hungry Farm Dog is a favorite at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor. Julia Robbins invited ABC50’s Alex Hazard to the farm to learn more about Teddy.

Julia said Labrador retrievers make great therapy dogs and are the best all around family dog. She said their fur is soft and waterproof because they go underwater to fetch fish and fowl.

Teddy likes to walk around the farm and greet customers. He has become so popular he even has his own Facebook page.

