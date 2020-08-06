Critter Class: Learning about baby donkeys at Old Mcdonald’s Farm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — ABC50s Alex Hazard visited Old Mcdonald’s farm where he learned about donkeys.

Alex learned that donkeys can be pregnant for 12 to 14 months! They also have large ears which help them stay cool in the warm summer months. Donkeys can also live for over 50 years!

For more interesting animal facts watch ABC50s Critter Class videos!

