Lead keeper at NYS Zoo addresses rumors of mountain lion sightings in NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Joshua Baughn met with Jenifer Graham, the lead keeper at Thompson Park’s Conservancy and NYS Zoo, to go behind the scenes of the mountain lion exhibit to see how the keepers manage this big cat during this segment of EdZOOcation.

Josh learned that Ninja the mountain lion’s diet consists of hamburgers, along with some occasional chicken or venison to add some variety to his meals. The keepers never enter the habitat with Ninja for safety reasons. Instead, they use their specified keeper area located behind the exhibit to help maintain his space.

Rumors have been circulating that there are mountain lions living in New York, so Josh asked Jen if the rumors are true. Jen’s short answer is, “no.”

Though there may have been sightings and reports of mountain lions in our area, they were extirpated, or hunted until extinction, in NY many years ago. Jen explained that if you happen to see one in our community, it it most likely migrating to its next home.

