Festival of Oar, Paddle, and Sail at the Antique Boat Museum

Join the Antique Boat Museum (ABM) in celebrating all non-powered craft at the Festival of Oar, Paddle, & Sail Saturday, July 13th! The festival kicks off at 8:00am with Row-4-Donuts. We’ll row across French Bay to the Clayton Yacht Club for coffee and pastries. ABM’s St. Lawrence Skiffs are available on a first come, first served basis and anyone is welcome to join us with their own canoe, kayak, paddleboard, etc.

Can’t join us first thing for Row-4-Donuts? Join us at any time from 10:00am to 3:00pm to celebrate non-motorized craft! Take a St. Lawrence Skiff out for a row in French Bay or enjoy a ride in one of our antique sailboats! We invite you to bring your own small non-motorized craft to show to visitors. Build a cardboard boat in the morning and launch it in the afternoon! We invite you to build one at home and bring it to the event for launching. Learn how to tie different knots at our 11:00am Knot Tying class! Ruby & Captain will be performing from 12:00-3:00pm.

The stained glass piece featured on this year’s Festival of Oar, Paddle, & Sail poster will be raffled off at the end of the season. Local artist, Scott Ouderkirk, created the piece using an image from the Marion Clayton Link Archives as inspiration. Anyone who attends the Festival will receive one raffle ticket free. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase throughout the season. Stop by the Museum at any time during the season to see the stained glass in Admissions.