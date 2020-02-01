ABC50’s Alex Hazard goes to SPCA to discover how many animals they receive and place for adoption

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Heather Spezzano at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about how many animals are received and adopted out by the shelter in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.
Heather explained that in 2018, the shelter received 600 dogs, 500 of which were adopted out. In that same year, the shelter received 1,200 cats, 1,000 of which were placed for adoption. The shelter also receives and adopts small animals other than dogs and cats. In 2018, 140 other small animals were received, all of which found loving homes. Each animal adopted at the Jefferson County SPCA comes with a free gift from Rudd’s Town & Country.
