ABC50’s Alex Hazard visits SPCA to learn how they are funded

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Heather Spezzano at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about how the shelter is funded in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.

The local shelter is not funded by the government. Instead, it runs off of donations, adoption fees, fundraisers and local support in order to operate. Each animal adopted at the Jefferson County SPCA will come with a free gift from Rudd’s Town & Country.

Click here for more Fur Friend Facts.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.