Did you know about spay, neuter programs at Jefferson County SPCA? Join ABC50’s Alex Hazard to learn more

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Dr. Jennifer Risser at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about the importance of having your pets spayed or neutered in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.

Two low-cost spay and neuter programs are offered at the shelter, one for feral cats and the other for domestic or owned pets. Each animal adopted at the Jefferson County SPCA comes with a free gift from Rudd’s Town & Country.

