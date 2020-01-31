Do you know what a ‘CATastrophe’ is at an animal shelter? ABC50’s Alex Hazard goes to SPCA to learn more

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Amy Wonderly at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about the consequences of not having your pets spayed or neutered in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.

Amy explained what they refer to as a “CATastrophe” at the shelter. One unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce over 11 million cats over a nine-year period. The staff strongly encourages all pet owners to have their dogs and cats spayed or neutered. Each animal adopted at the Jefferson County SPCA comes with a free gift from Rudd’s Town & Country.

