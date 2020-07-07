Fur Friend Fact: Did you know that your dog can sunburn too?

Fur Friend Facts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – During these hot summer days it is important to apply sunscreen regularly, but did you know that your dog needs sunscreen too? 

According to Tim at the Jefferson County SPCA, dogs can sunburn just as easily as humans. He suggests buying dog-specific sunscreen to keep your pets safe. 


Find more fun facts from the local SPCA in Watertown on the Fur Friend Facts section here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story