Fur Friend Fact: Did you know the Jefferson County SPCA dog park is open every day, all day?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After adopting a dog, it’s important to make sure they get regular exercise.
Did you know the Jefferson County SPCA has a dog park in that is open daily, 24 hours per day?
Find more fun facts about the local SPCA in Watertown on the Fur Friend Facts section here.
