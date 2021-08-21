Fur Friend Fact: People have had cats as pets for over 9,000 years

(KXAN) — After a recent resurgence in several states, health officials are warning residents to be aware of a dangerous of an unauthorized "treatment" for COVID-19 — often being taken with dangerous consequences.

It's called ivermectin and it's used to treat and prevent parasites in animals, the Food and Drug Administration explains. The tablets are not FDA approved for treatment of COVID-19 in humans and isn't even an anti-viral drug — meaning it has no impact on the coronavirus. And because the large-concentration tablets are intended for large animals, these can be treacherous for humans.