Fur Friend Facts: Hot pavement can be dangerous for your pets

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country has experienced some hot days this summer and with high temperatures comes burning hot pavement. It can be easy to forget about the temperature of pavement because we typically wear shoes, but we can’t forget about our four legged friends!

According to the Jefferson County SPCA, dogs can burn their paws on hot pavement. They suggest placing your hand on the pavement or sidewalk and try leaving it there for ten seconds, if it is too hot for you then it is too hot for them.



