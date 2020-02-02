Heather Spezzano of Jefferson County SPCA: Call your local township if you encounter stray animal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Heather Spezzano at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about what you should do if you come across a stray animal in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.
Many people believe the right think to do if they find a stray animal is to call their local SPCA. Heather said that this is a common misconception and the correct thing to do if you do encounter a lost or stray animal is call your local township. From there, an animal control officer assigned to your area will be sent to retrieve the animal. Each animal adopted at the Jefferson County SPCA comes with a free gift from Rudd’s Town & Country.
