Heather Spezzano of Jefferson County SPCA: Call your local township if you encounter stray animal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard joined Heather Spezzano at the Jefferson County SPCA to learn about what you should do if you come across a stray animal in this segment of Fur Friend Facts.

Many people believe the right think to do if they find a stray animal is to call their local SPCA. Heather said that this is a common misconception and the correct thing to do if you do encounter a lost or stray animal is call your local township. From there, an animal control officer assigned to your area will be sent to retrieve the animal.

