Golden Apple

Jefferson Community College (JCC) will hold Instant Admit and Registration Night at the Lewis County Education Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Prospective students from Lewis County will receive one-on-one assistance starting, or completing, steps of the enrollment process in order to start classes on August 26, 2019. Help will be available for students to complete the college application, apply for financial aid and/or register for classes.

Students planning to attend instant admit and registration night should bring the following: 1. High school graduation verification (copy of their transcript, GED or diploma).2. A copy of their (and their parent’s, if applicable) 2017 W-2’s and tax forms.