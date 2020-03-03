Katja Stevens, Indian River Middle School Teacher, honored with Golden Apple Award

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Golden Apple Award has been announced for the month of March. Katja Stevens received the award from ABC50’s Alex Hazard and some of her colleagues.

Mrs. Stevens is a special education teacher at Indian River Middle School. She told Alex, “I love teaching, I love helping the students. I love helping them grow and become successful.”

Angela Green, the principal at Indian River Middle School, said that Mrs. Stevens is, “An incredible educator, she takes every student in stride, and is able to differentiate the instruction at all times so any child that comes to her classroom gets exactly what they need to be successful.”

Lauren VanCour, one of Mrs. Stevens’ colleagues at the middle school, tells Alex that, “She is definitely the ray of sunshine in our day, and it is a pleasure to work with her and to know her personally.”

Each month ABC50 honors an educator in our community with the Golden Apple Award. If you know a teacher deserving of this award click here to nominate them.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.