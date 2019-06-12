Health Beats

Our Healing Heritage

Carthage Area Hospital was established as a not-for-profit 501 (c) (3) rural community hospital in 1965.

Currently, a newly accredited, 25-bed Critical Access Hospital serves approximately 83,000 residents living in Jefferson, northern Lewis and southern St. Lawrence Counties. Originally, Carthage Area Hospital was a 78-bed facility until it applied for Critical Access Designation in the spring of 2014 and received the designation on July 2, 2014.

The Hospital is proud to serve our North Country neighbors, our military personnel, and their families from Fort Drum. Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (Light) are one of a few military installations within the United States that does not have its own on-post military hospital. Meeting our Hospital’s mission in healthcare support and well-being, we continually assess our efforts to improve as well as expand needed services and technologies for our community. This includes the healthcare support to our dedicated Soldiers from Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division (Light). As patriots, we value and appreciate our military and their families and do our most to assist them in becoming an integrated part of our community; while using the services of our facility.

In 1995, the Hospital completed a 6,000 square foot expansion / renovation of its Emergency Department (ED). Then, in September of 2007, the Hospital completed a major expansion and renovation, which included a 24,000 square feet building expansion to accommodate a new birthing center, surgical suites, lobby and small administrative services area for medical records, data processing and general accounting suites. The Hospital serves the community in two capacities; it is a Vital Access provider and it is one of the largest employers within the area. Carthage Area Hospital employs nearly 340 full time employees (FTE) with an annual payroll of over $22,000,000 million dollars.

The Carthage Area Hospital Community Partners Primary Healthcare Network continues to improve healthcare access to residents within its primary and secondary service areas. This is accomplished through collaborating partnerships with local governments, schools, churches, civic organizations, and neighboring healthcare providers. Because of these partnerships, we are now operating 10 clinics, three (3) School Based Health Centers (SBHC), and one (1) Assisted Living Facility (Meadowbrook Terrace). Through these partnerships, we are established to work in unity with various communities and improve basic healthcare access for the communities we serve. Carthage Area Hospital has been instrumental in developing partnerships with various local schools to open SBHC within the respective school buildings. Currently, we have SBHC’s at Carthage Middle and Carthage High School, as well as a clinic in the Beaver River High School; most of which have dental and mental health services.

Completed in the summer of 2004, the Carthage Area Hospital held a dedication ceremony on July 29, 2004 for the newly added Profession Building at 3 Bridge Street, Carthage, New York. Services housed at the Professional Building include Behavioral Health, Dental, Orthopaedics, Urology, Physical Therapy, and Surgical services. The Hospital Foundation office is also located in the Professional Building and centrally located for community members to remain active in the Foundation’s Mission. On December 9, 2010, Carthage Area Hospital held another dedication ceremony for the Community Health Center located at 117 North Mechanic Street in Carthage, New York. The 6,000 square foot one story building houses the Women’s Way to Wellness Center, Pediatric Center, and a Primary Care Office. Federal and State grant funding supported the construction of these two buildings totaling slightly over $2 million. In addition to improving basic healthcare services for the surrounding communities; the expansion of healthcare services is a major economic stimulant for our downtown business district; again providing an opportunity to remain connected within the Carthage Area and serve as a business partner within our community.

The Carthage Area Hospital is fortunate to offer an assisted living facility as a service of the Carthage Area. In February of 2013, we opened Meadowbrook Terrace, a 60-bed facility that is located in a quiet, country setting and offers its residents everything cherished – a sense of independence, freedom, privacy, and peace-of-mind. Enhancing the quality of life in later years is what assisted living is all about, and Meadowbrook Terrace sets the highest of standards in providing a place to call home. Meadowbrook Terrace provides the residents with the necessary support services to enable them to maintain a healthy, independent lifestyle with a full suite of services / amenities, security, and comfort.

Carthage Area Hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission (TJC).