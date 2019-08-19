‘Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms’ baby shower celebrates motherhood on August 22 at Carthage Area Hospital

Carthage Hospital to receive 2019 5-star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award from Healthgrades

Carthage Area Hospital invites expectant mothers and spouses who are planning a family to its annual “Healthy Babies, Healthy Moms” Baby Shower on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the hospital’s main campus courtyard, 1001 West Street, Carthage. The media is also welcome to attend for a presentation of Carthage Area Hospital’s Healthgrades 5-star Labor & Delivery Excellence Award. This is the second year in a row the hospital has received this distinction.

To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in labor and delivery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for virtually every hospital in each of the 15 states that provide all-payer state data for years 2015 through 2017. Healthgrades found that the variation in hospital performance makes a significant difference in terms of clinical outcomes:

From 2015 to 2017, if all hospitals included in the analysis performed similarly to those that received the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award, complications could have potentially been avoided for 105,690 patients 1 .

. From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades Labor and Delivery Excellence Award had, on average, a 39.2% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award[1].

In addition to being recognized with the Labor and Delivery Excellence Award for the second year in a row (2018-2019), Carthage Area Hospital is also recognized as a Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for the 3rd year in a row (2017-2019), and a Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery in 2019.

[1] Statistics are based on Healthgrades’ analysis of all-payer data for years 2015 through 2017 and represent 3-year estimates for patients in 15 states for which all-payer data was made available.

The open house-style event is part of the hospital’s 2019 Community Engagement Series and will feature information and education on a range of topics, including newborn and infant care and safety, breastfeeding, infant and mother nutrition, and postpartum and parent wellness.

A meet and greet with Carthage Area Hospital’s team of obstetrics and pediatric providers kicks off the evening. Attendees may also tour the hospital’s one-of-a-kind maternity unit, which features private labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum care suites.

“This is a chance for mothers-to-be, mothers of infants, and women who are planning a family to meet our exceptional team of obstetrics and pediatric providers while also learning about the many valuable resources available to them before, during and after a pregnancy,” said Natalie Burnham, Chief Operating Officer of Carthage Area Hospital.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary light food and beverages will be served. A raffle for several gift baskets is also planned.

All who attend the baby shower are encouraged to take advantage of the hospital’s free valet parking, which is available at the hospital’s main entrance. A staff member will escort attendees to the baby shower after they obtain a guest badge from the hospital receptionist.

Through the Community Engagement Series, Burnham said, hospital officials bring together residents and providers in a casual setting where people can personally engage with clinicians and ask questions without the time constraints of a typical medical appointment.

Space is limited. Call 315-519- 5214 to reserve your seat today or register online at carthagehospital.com/babyshower. The deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, August 20th.