Hometown Hero: Local photographer participates in Front Porch Project to benefit Carthage Backpack Program

(WWTI) – Local photographer Kylie Schell is participating in The Front Porch Project, a nationwide initiative of local photographers connecting with their communities and raising money for local charities.

Kylie is taking pictures of local families on their front porch since she can’t get any closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

She said people are enjoying have pictures taken of their families as they are.

Families are donating money to have their photos taken and all of the funds received are being donated to the Carthage Backpack Program, which provides backpacks of food for families in need in the district.

