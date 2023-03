(WWTI) — Ron Murray was drafted in 1969 and soon after was stationed in Vietnam at 19 years old. He continued to serve his country for 25 years and is most proud of the friendships he made along the way.

Murray received the Purple Heart Award after being injured while serving in Vietnam, which is just one example of why he truly is a Hometown Hero. Learn more about Murray in the video player above and see more local stories of Hometown Heroes on InformNNY.